CRANFORD — Two teens were stuck and killed in a crash late Monday afternoon, the same week that another e-bike-riding teen in Union County was killed in a crash.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said both individuals were struck by the vehicle on Burnside Avenue around 5:25 p.m. The driver walked away from the scene but was later arrested. The victims were pronounced dead at hospitals.

The names of the victims, the driver and any charges were not disclosed.

An image of the crash by RLS Metro Breaking News shows an e-bike partially under an SUV after it was struck. Another image shows the windshield cracked and shattered.

Pedestrian safety campaign launched hours before crash

CBS New York reported two teenage girls were riding e-bikes when they were hit. Witnesses told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they heard a vehicle traveling fast before the sound of screeching tires. Other residents said that drivers always drive faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit.

Earlier Monday, Commissioner of Public Safety Kathleen Miller Prunty posted a video on the township Facebook page about a pedestrian safety campaign with lawn signs encouraging drivers to slow down.

"Our goal is to get them to slow down in our town," Prunty said.

Last week on Wednesday, 13-year-old Nico Lombardi, of Scotch Plains, fatally collided with a landscaping truck while driving an e-bike.

