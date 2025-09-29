💲NJ Transit says two top union leaders were improperly paid $10K after calling out

New Jersey Transit says two of its employees who are in top leadership positions with the engineers union owe the agency $10,000 after payroll records shows they were paid for working even after they called out.

NorthJersey.com reported that its review of payroll records from October 2024 to March 2025 showed several members of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen's leadership called out but were paid "for lengthy stretches of time." The period of time reviewed is when NJ Transit and the union were in contract talks.

According to a letter by Deputy General Manager Patrick McGreal, BLET General Chairman Tom Haas and Vice Chairman Donald Melhorn submitted timecards for times they were meeting with the agency's senior leadership about their contract.

“Simply put, while we understand your role in collective bargaining on behalf of locomotive engineers, New Jersey taxpayers and NJ Transit customers are not obligated to pay for that advocacy," the letter addressed to Haas says. "On behalf of the taxpayers and our customers, NJ Transit intends to recoup these inappropriate payments and we expect your full cooperation in this matter.”

A spokesman for BLET said the charges are unfounded.

"Any time or charges were approved by NJT and were legitimate," the spokesman said in a one-sentence email.

NJ Transit raises concerns about absenteeism and inefficiency

The letter also addresses concerns about "significant inefficiencies" with BLET's vacation scheduling, which led to "unnecessary costs for both taxpayers and customers."

"NJ Transit rail has developed a method for conducting the vacation pick electronically, which should significantly reduce the amount of time required for union officers to review the annual vacation pick. The pick will still be conducted in writing but the written documents will be circulated electronically rather than on printed paper," the letter states.

McGreal raised concerns about the ongoing "unacceptable pattern of unauthorized absences by engineers" despite the settlement of their contract. There were 32 unauthorized absences on Sunday.

BLET and NJ Transit were in negotiations with a federal mediator in the fall of 2024 and reached an agreement in March 2025. Despite confidence on Haas' part, the contract was rejected by the rank-and-file. The sides agreed to a contract on May 18 after a three-day strike. Members overwhelmingly ratified the contract.

