🚁 Mikie Sherrill, NJ’s Democratic frontrunner for governor, faces renewed scrutiny over a 1994 Naval Academy scandal.

🕵️‍♂️ Conflicting explanations about her role in a cheating incident have raised fresh doubts.

📉 With the election nearing, critics say the controversy could derail her affordability-focused campaign.

Naval Academy scandal resurfaces for Mikie Sherrill

Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill continues to be embroiled in a decades-old scandal that rocked the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

Sherrill had been running a campaign that had her out in front of critical affordability issues that many believe would be the deciding factor in the race for New Jersey's next governor.

Questions about graduation punishment and shifting narratives

For days, the Sherrill campaign has been rocked by questions regarding her role in a cheating scandal that kept her from walking with her graduating class in 1994. Sherrill did graduate and went on to have a distinguished career as a helicopter pilot.

She released a new political ad last weekend that sought to bolster her service record, but she continues to face questions about the scandal.

Mikie Sherril has been defending her military record and her time at the U.S. Naval academy amidst a decades old cheating scandal. (Getty Images/AP/Mikie Sherrill via Instagram/Townsquare Media illustration) Mikie Sherril has been defending her military record and her time at the U.S. Naval academy amidst a decades old cheating scandal. (Getty Images/AP/Mikie Sherrill via Instagram/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Changes in her story spark new scrutiny

When confronted with questions from reporters last week, Sherrill admitted she was punished in 1994, but not for cheating.

"I didn't turn in some of my classmates," Sherrill said, "So I didn't walk."

Sherrill seemed to change her story on Friday while campaigning in Plainfield.

During that event, she offered this explanation: "There was a test at the school that was stolen. I did not realize it was stolen. I took the test."

Sherrill then explained that after the test was completed, she heard the rumors of it being stolen. She said she was punished because "I didn't come forward with that information."

The two explanations are similar, but not quite the same, and that is raising more questions.

Republicans call for full release of military records

New Jersey Republican congressmen Chris Smith, Jeff Van Drew, and Tom Kean say Sherrill needs to put this to rest once and for all.

Tom Kean, Jr, Jeff Van Drew, Chris Smith New Jersey Republican congressmen Tom Kean, Jr., Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith it is "imperative" Mikie Sherrill authorize the release of her entire military record. (AP Photos) loading...

In a joint statement, they say it is "imperative" Sherrill authorize the release of her entire military record.

Sherrill could make public the sealed investigatory and disciplinary records regarding her role in the scandal.

"If those sealed disciplinary records match Representative Sherrill's current explanation, we are unsure why she would refuse to release the records and put this matter to rest," the congressmen said.

So far, Sherrill's campaign has refused to unseal the documents.

Scandal overshadows key campaign message on affordability

This is a critical time for Sherrill. She seemingly had momentum on the top issues voters said they cared about.

While the scandal itself may not register with voters to a large degree, it has moved Sherrill off of the affordability issues that had been the cornerstone of her strategy to date.

Governor candidates Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli at first debate (Screenshots NJ Globe via Youtube ) Governor candidates Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli at first debate (Screenshots NJ Globe via Youtube ) loading...

If she cannot put this issue to rest and get back on message, the Republican nominee has an opportunity to make gains with critical independent voters, many of whom remain undecided with a little more than a month to go before Election Day.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By September, the number of layoffs announced was creeping toward 10,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These are the 20 Best Places to Live in New Jersey if You're a Liberal Niche.com did a study on the best places to live in 2025. They added filters so you can set specific settings, and one of those was the best places to live if you're liberal. Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom