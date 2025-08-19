BRANCHBURG – A 69-year-old woman in Somerset County has been charged with keeping and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Kathleen Amberg, of Branchburg, was arrested following an investigation last week.

State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was about files showing the sexual abuse and/or exploitation of a minor via an internet service platform.

Amberg was traced as the suspect and detectives seized electronic devices from her home on Wednesday, Aug. 13, for further examination.

She was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Her attorney speaks on the charges

“At this time, I am still gathering the facts and reviewing the allegations. As always, my client is presumed innocent, and we look forward to addressing the matter through the appropriate legal channels,” defense attorney Keith Oliver said Tuesday.

Amberg does not appear to have a criminal history, according to court records online.

She was briefly held in the Somerset County Jail and later released from custody after making an appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation has been urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations and Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be shared anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

