BRANCHBURG — A Somerset County elementary school teacher has been accused of keeping and sharing child sex abuse materials.

Kenneth Vaughn, of Peapack, was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree, possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The 34-year-old Vaughn was arrested on Aug. 26, after detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Somerville Police carried out a search warrant on his vehicle and a residence where he was located.

At the time, Vaughn was a teacher in the Branchburg school district, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Branchburg school administrators said that he no longer worked in the district as of Friday, in an email response to New Jersey 101.5.

Accusations involve files of sexual abuse and/or the exploitation of a minor via a social media and messaging platform, McDonald also said.

The investigation was launched after State Police alerted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office of a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Vaughn was approved as a fourth grade teacher at Stony Brook School in August 2023 at a salary of $66,875, according to Branchburg School Board records.

The school, on Cedar Grove Road, houses fourth and fifth graders.

It is one of three schools in the Branchburg district, serving a total of about 1,290 students.

NJ schools dealing with staff arrests are miles apart NJ schools in Raritan, Branchburg dealing with staff arrests (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Teacher arrested worked just miles from accused school custodian

Just a day earlier, a Hunterdon County school custodian was arrested on charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials and child endangerment.

The schools dealing with concerned parents and families are just ten miles from each other, despite being in separate counties.

Carlos E. Barraza, of Raritan Township, was arrested on Thursday.

Barraza was immediately removed from employment by Pritchard Custodial Services and from the Flemington-Raritan school district, school administrators said.

“The arrest and charges against Mr. Barraza are terrible. The District was deeply saddened to share this distressing news with our community, especially on the first day of school for students,” Flemington-Raritan Regional Schools Superintendent Kari McGann previously said in an email to New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday.

“The safety and security of our students is our paramount concern. All staff working in our schools are thoroughly vetted through criminal history background checks, including employees of our contractors,” McGann added in a letter to the school community.

