A 46-year-old woman has been sentenced to 11 years prison, for torching a Mine Hill townhouse in 2021.

Shonette St. Clair, formerly of Branchburg, was found guilty by a Morris County jury in June, following a six day trial.

Mine Hill (Google Maps)

St. Clair was convicted of two counts of second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree attempt to cause widespread injury or damage and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

The jury found her not guilty of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

On March 8, 2021, emergency first responders, including the Wharton Borough Police Department and Mine Hill Fire Department, arrived at a fire on Joseph Lane in Mine Hill, in a multi-unit townhome.

Morris County Prosecutor's Office

One resident said they escaped through a window and was found outside. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, including for smoke inhalation.

After flames were extinguished, investigators determined the fire had been set, at four points of origin at the exterior of the condo.

St. Clair was later identified as a suspect and found to be in the area at the time of the fire.

On Aug.11, St. Clair was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court to an aggregate term of 11 years in prison. She would have to serve six years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

