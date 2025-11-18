🔺 Vineland man admits to killing mother of 5, Bonnie Hitchens in a 2024 shooting.

🔺 Eric Bundy-Johnson faces 30 years with no parole; a second suspect, Francesca Delvalle, is still charged and awaiting proceedings.

🔺 Hitchens’ family remembers her as a vibrant mom of five as more details emerge about the deadly confrontation outside a Millville store.

A Vineland man has admitted to gunning down a mother of five in South Jersey.

Eric Bundy-Johnson was now facing a 30-year prison term, with no parole, after pleading guilty on Thursday to murder, attempted murder and two weapons offenses.

Last fall, the 35-year-old Bundy-Johnson opened fire on a parked car in Millville, shooting Bonnie Hitchens, of Bridgeton, multiple times.

The 41-year-old Hitchens — known to her family and friends as “Bon-Bon” — died shortly after, while a man also in the car was shot and badly wounded. He did survive.

Second suspect Francesca Delvalle still faces charges in Millville killing

A second accused killer, 35-year-old Francesca Delvalle has also been charged with murder in the case.

The indictment against her was still active and “pending disposition,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Monday.

“Bon-Bon was the life of any party or occasion. She loved to make people laugh and smile and loved to dance to any kind of music,” Hitchens’ online obituary said.

Her surviving family includes four daughters, a son, as well as her own mother, siblings, and other loved ones.



Police records detail fight, jealousy and masked gunman before the shooting

On Oct. 26, 2024, Delvalle was driving a car with Bundy-Johnson as a passenger and pulled up to the victim's vehicle, outside a Millville convenience store.

A verbal fight erupted before Bundy-Johnson opened fire, according to police records secured by New Jersey 101.5.

Delavalle told police after her arrest that she and Bundy-Johnson have a child together.

She accused Hitchens of sleeping with Bundy-Johnson, who then got out of the car, wearing a mask and fired four shots into the driver’s side of the second vehicle.

He later told officers that he had “blacked out” when he fired his gun, which he then “broke down”.

Delavalle is additionally charged with hindering and tampering with evidence.

Family members identified the surviving victim as Hitchens' long-time boyfriend, as reported by 6ABC Action News.

Bundy-Johnson’s sentencing is set for Jan. 9, 2026 in Cumberland County Superior Court.

