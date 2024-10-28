Mom of 5 found shot to death in vehicle outside NJ store
☑️Bonnie Hitchens was found shot inside a vehicle parked at a convenience store
☑️Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder
☑️The motive for the shooting was not disclosed by police
MILLVILLE — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a mother of five was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at a convenience store Saturday morning.
Bonnie Hitchens, 41, of Bridgeton, was found around 10:35 a.m. with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Alpha & Omega Food Market and Laundromat on East Green Street in Millville. She was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
The driver, a 32-year-old Millville man, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.
ALSO READ: Earthquake? NJ shrugs: a surprising fault line and reaction
Two arrested
Two Vineland residents were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Sunday, according to Webb-McRae. Eric Bundy-Johnson, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt, conspiracy and weapons charges. Francessca Delvalle, 34, faces a first-degree murder charge, conspiracy, hindering and tampering.
McRae did not disclose a motive for the shooting, the relationship between the victims and the suspects or when the shooting took place.
Hitchens' daughter told 6 ABC Action News that Hitchens didn't deserve to be shot.
"She always brought a light. Anybody that was sad she could turn their day into the best day ever," the family told 6 ABC Action News.
His family said he was Hitchens' longtime boyfriend and had been shot three times.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Secrets of the Cursed Swamp
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt