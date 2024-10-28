☑️Bonnie Hitchens was found shot inside a vehicle parked at a convenience store

☑️Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder

☑️The motive for the shooting was not disclosed by police

MILLVILLE — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a mother of five was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at a convenience store Saturday morning.

Bonnie Hitchens, 41, of Bridgeton, was found around 10:35 a.m. with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Alpha & Omega Food Market and Laundromat on East Green Street in Millville. She was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The driver, a 32-year-old Millville man, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Two arrested

Two Vineland residents were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Sunday, according to Webb-McRae. Eric Bundy-Johnson, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt, conspiracy and weapons charges. Francessca Delvalle, 34, faces a first-degree murder charge, conspiracy, hindering and tampering.

McRae did not disclose a motive for the shooting, the relationship between the victims and the suspects or when the shooting took place.

Hitchens' daughter told 6 ABC Action News that Hitchens didn't deserve to be shot.

"She always brought a light. Anybody that was sad she could turn their day into the best day ever," the family told 6 ABC Action News.

His family said he was Hitchens' longtime boyfriend and had been shot three times.

