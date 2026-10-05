Two New Nordstrom Rack Locations Opening Soon

If you love finding a good deal, especially when it comes to clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty products, there's some good news coming for bargain shoppers in New Jersey.

Nordstrom Rack is expanding in South Jersey, with two new locations expected to open in fall 2026 with one in Marlton and another in Deptford.

I'm always looking for a good bargain, and enjoy the thrill of sifting through rack after rack, searching for that perfect find! And Nordstrom Rack is a great for those who want name-brand and designer items without paying full Nordstrom prices.

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South Jersey Gets Two New Nordstrom Rack Locations October 2026

The discount chain will open this Thursday, October 8th, in Willow Ridge Plaza on Route 73 South in Evesham and on October 29th at Deptford Town Center in Deptford.



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"This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in New Jersey, generating more than 1,700 jobs statewide," according to a recent press release.

And with the holidays right around the corner, it's a great time ot get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and maybe find a few great deals for yourself along the way, too!

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