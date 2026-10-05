⚽Tire tracks were found across a Hope Township soccer field used by young children

⚽Township officials estimate repairs will cost taxpayers about $1,000

⚽Anonymous donors are offering $1,000 to identify whoever caused the damage

HOPE TOWNSHIP — A reward is being offered to find whoever drove onto a Warren County soccer field, leaving behind deep tire tracks and about $1,000 in potential taxpayer-funded damage.

Hope Township said the damage to the field inside Swayze Mill Park was found Wednesday morning. The field is used by the township's youngest soccer players. Photos show tire tracks across the field. One set of tracks leads to a tree along the edge of the park that appears to have been hit and damaged.

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Damage to a soccer field at Swayze Mill Park in Hope Township Wed., Sept. 30, 2026 (Township of Hope) Damage to a soccer field at Swayze Mill Park in Hope Township Wed., Sept. 30, 2026

Damage could cost taxpayers $1,000

"As residents of Hope Township we are indeed blessed to have such a beautiful place for ALL of our Residents to enjoy. When that beauty is disrupted it impacts us all," the township said in a statement.

The township's initial estimate to repair the field is $1,000 using taxpayer dollars.

Several anonymous people have created a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of whoever is responsible.

State Police asked anyone with information about the damage to call 908-459-5098. State Police provides police service to Hope Township.

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