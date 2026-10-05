New Jersey ranks second in the nation for Taylor Swift Google searches
As is the case with many Millennial women, I consider myself a Swifty.
I’m not a cardholding member or anything, but I know enough of her work to at least earn me the title, so I was pleased to read that with the release of her newest songs, other New Jerseyans seem to be hopping on the bandwagon.
In Oct. 2025, Swifties were introduced to Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ Cut to late Sept. 2026, we got four addition songs with ‘The Encore’ of the album.
With that, Google searches for the pop icon have gone up significantly in the U.S. in the last Fortnight or so, more than 5,000%. There’s no Bad Blood in New Jersey with TayTay, we ranked very high on the list of states researching (and rooting for) the Anti-Hero.
To find this, researchers at SeatPick analyzed the average monthly Google search volume for “Taylor Swift” in each state. Volumes were then divided by each state’s population and expressed as searches per 100,000 residents.
Basically Taylor said “I Bet You Think About Me,” and the entire internet was like “yeah, Nothing New.”
Am I wearing you down with these song references? Then You Need to Calm Down.
The national monthly average came out to be just under 2,000 searches per 100,000 residents. The Garden State blew that number out of the water, we’re so obsessed with her that it’s Actually Romantic.
New Jersey averages 5,214 searches per 100,000 residents.
When we’ve got a Blank Space in our Google search bar, baby, we’ll write her name.
We ranked second out of all 50 states, only coming behind Virginia, which averaged 5,592 searches. They earned the title of ‘the 1.’
Maybe when she finally drops her 13th album we can make it to the top spot. She doesn't even have to ask... I am Ready For It.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.