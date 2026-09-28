🔥Fire destroyed the Edison Elks Lodge early Saturday morning during a nor'easter

🔥Nearby Elks lodges are offering support and space for Edison members to meet

🔥Members are already working on a recovery after losing their longtime home

EDISON —An Elks club whose lodge was destroyed by fire before daybreak on Saturday is already making plans for a comeback.

A fire was reported at the Edison Elks Lodge 2487 on Old Post Road around 5:45 a.m., with firefighters responding within four minutes, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan. Video shows flames shooting through the roof and engulfing the building, which appears to be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Winds gusted to 35 mph at the time as the nor'easter impacted the entire state, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

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Untitled design - 1 Keepsake items recovered from Edison Elks Lodge #2487 after a fire Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

The lodge meant more than a building

"Our lodge is more than a building. It is a place where friendships were made, families gathered, memories were created, and countless charitable and community efforts took place. Seeing it destroyed is heartbreaking for all of us," the lodge wrote on its Facebook page.

The lodge said its exalted ruler was able to recover some of the lodge's keepsake items on Saturday.

The Edison community and supporters of the lodge have already started to put together a recovery effort. East Brunswick Elks Lodge #2370 is selling coffee to support Edison while several lodges have offered space for Edison members to continue holding meetings.

Edison Elks after a fire Sat., Sept. 26, 2026 (Thomas Bryan) Edison Elks after a fire Sat., Sept. 26, 2026

A longtime community gathering place is gone

The lodge was also home to a bar, game room, swimming pool and a grove, making the fire a major loss for the Edison Elks and the community around it.

Members are now beginning the process of figuring out what comes next after losing the building they called home.

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