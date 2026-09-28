Edison Elks lodge destroyed by fire, but members are already planning a comeback

Edison Elks lodge destroyed by fire, but members are already planning a comeback

Edison Elks Lodge following a fire on Saturday, Sept. 26. 2026 (Thomas Bryan)

🔥Fire destroyed the Edison Elks Lodge early Saturday morning during a nor'easter

🔥Nearby Elks lodges are offering support and space for Edison members to meet

🔥Members are already working on a recovery after losing their longtime home

 

EDISON —An Elks club whose lodge was destroyed by fire before daybreak on Saturday is already making plans for a comeback.

A fire was reported at the Edison Elks Lodge 2487 on Old Post Road around 5:45 a.m., with firefighters responding within four minutes, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan. Video shows flames shooting through the roof and engulfing the building, which appears to be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Winds gusted to 35 mph at the time as the nor'easter impacted the entire state, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

ALSO READ: 9 rescued from motels as bay water reaches major flood stage

Keepsake items recovered from Edison Elks Lodge #2487 after a fire Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
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The lodge meant more than a building

"Our lodge is more than a building. It is a place where friendships were made, families gathered, memories were created, and countless charitable and community efforts took place. Seeing it destroyed is heartbreaking for all of us," the lodge wrote on its Facebook page.

The lodge said its exalted ruler was able to recover some of the lodge's keepsake items on Saturday.

The Edison community and supporters of the lodge have already started to put together a recovery effort. East Brunswick Elks Lodge #2370 is selling coffee to support Edison while several lodges have offered space for Edison members to continue holding meetings.

ALSO READ: Dan Zarrow's latest forecast

Edison Elks after a fire Sat., Sept. 26, 2026
Edison Elks after a fire Sat., Sept. 26, 2026 (Thomas Bryan)

A longtime community gathering place is gone

The lodge was also home to a bar, game room, swimming pool and a grove, making the fire a major loss for the Edison Elks and the community around it.

Members are now beginning the process of figuring out what comes next after losing the building they called home.

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First fall storm slams New Jersey

The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Edison, Middlesex County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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