⚠️ Naim Chirino, 38, was struck and killed at Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick, prosecutors say.

🔴 Detectives are searching for a silver 2011 Kia Soul with New Jersey plate M32VNN.

➡️ Anyone with information is urged to call Middlesex County detectives.

NEW BRUNSWICK — A man was killed in a hit-and-run this weekend, and now Middlesex County detectives are turning to the public for help to find the vehicle that fled.

New Brunswick resident Naim Chirino, 38, was struck at the intersection of Remsen

Ave. and Seaman St. in his home city shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. He was declared dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital soon after.

The vehicle that hit Chirino fled the scene, prosecutors said. But investigators have a solid lead.

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The corner of Remsen Ave. and Seaman St. in New Brunswick. (Google Maps) The corner of Remsen Ave. and Seaman St. in New Brunswick. (Google Maps)

Detectives say they have a lead on a silver Kia Soul

New Brunswick police and county detectives are searching for a silver 2011 Kia Soul with New Jersey plates. The Kia's license plate number is M32VNN, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle can contact MCPO Det. James Barnes at 732-745-3437 or New Brunswick police Officer Andy Rodriguez at 732-745-5200.

There have been at least three fatal crashes in New Brunswick this year, according to state Department of Transportation data.

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