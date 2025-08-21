Roses are red

Two Hunterdon County moms met through their kids in school and found out they have a love of books. Specifically, the romance genre.

They thought how crazy it would be if they could open a bookstore that sold only romance, and what started as a joke is now becoming a reality.

The more Stefanie Mandelberg and Kelsey DiMeglio thought about it, they thought it might just be crazy enough to work.

Just like that, Charmed and Bound is opening in Flemington.

DiMeglio is more into the lighter, happily ever after type of romance novels, like the stuff you could see as a Hallmark Christmas movie. Whereas Mandelberg is more a fan of the, let’s say, spicier stuff, like “50 Shades of Grey.” Thus, the name Charmed and Bound. Very clever, ladies. I see what you did there.

But there’s more than just that to this store dealing only in romance literature.

There will be a kids' section called Little Lovers featuring classic love stories and Disney Princess fairytale-type offerings.

They’re also planning author meet-and-greets and themed book clubs, and a special back room to support other female-owned businesses.

Can a book shop only dealing with the romance genre make a go of it?

Time will tell. But it’s said to be the only one of its kind in Central or North Jersey. With Flemington experiencing a renaissance, it might just be a good fit for it. You’ll find them soon at 44 Main Street.

Charmed and Bound is expected to open in the fall. In the meantime, check out charmednboundbooks.com.