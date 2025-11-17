Strengthening support systems for pregnant women in New Jersey (Opinion)

Much is made every election year about the abortion issue.

The debate usually devolves into a black and white confrontation over whether you support abortion rights or if you are opposed.

The complexity of the NJ abortion debate

The Left has done a better job marketing and messaging as "Pro-Choice" simply sounds American. It's no surprise given the strong left leaning of most news outlets.

I have said for years that there are actually three sides to the debate: Those of us who are pro-Life, counting babies as a blessing and wanting to protect the unborn, those who simply don't want the government involved, who could actually be referred to as 'pro-choice' and then there are those who are absolutely pro-abortion.

One of those radical pro-abortion candidates is Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

He's so radical that he wants pregnancy resource centers shuttered, despite the fact that these centers provide women with free medical care and provide a safe place for many who are abused and neglected and want to bring their babies into the world.

He is a shill for planned parenthood which is nothing more than an engine fueled by tax payer dollars focusing on destroying unborn life.

Election-year attacks and political posturing

During the 2025 primary for Governor, pro-Abortion Jack Ciattarelli actually took the words I used in an interview talking about providing women in New Jersey with a true 'choice' to have their babies wildly out-of-context in order to lie and portray that I was a backer of abortion.

What's awful about that is neither woke democrats or weak Republicans like Jack and the legislative caucus leaders are helping women and children.

It's all noise and political posturing, and it's wrong.

People are suffering and need politicians to lead. Actually, nearly 9 in 10 women who see the baby in their bodies during the ultrasound, choose to have the baby.

Supporting women, families and pro-life organizations in NJ

I am proud to promote, encourage and help the great mission of "Options For Her." Women deserve the choice of bringing a new life into the world, as 85-90% choose life after seeing the baby on an ultrasound.

NJ women deserve better than the abortion propaganda from Governor Murphy.

I hope that incoming Governor Mikie Sherrill will recognize the incredible support Pregnancy Resource Centers offer women, babies and families. There's plenty of room at the table for strong, pro-women groups like this.

This is the natural partnership for the Pro-Life movement led by heroes like Marie Tasy with New Jersey Right To Life.

Medical and family building support for new moms. Thanks you for your leadership Debbie Biskey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

