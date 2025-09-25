There's an election coming up on Nov. 4, in case you hadn't noticed.

Forget about the statewide race, I've made my position on the Republican candidate clear.

If we are actually going to solve the many problems impacting affordability and public safety in New Jersey, we had better start electing strong, common-sense-minded leaders at the local level.

Meet Mark Razzoli: From law enforcement to local leadership

One of the strongest candidates running today is my good friend and former law enforcement officer, Mark Razzoli.

Mark is strong on protecting parental rights and fighting back against failed Trenton policies that adversely impact our local community.

He's a former Democrat, leaving the woke radicals behind.

He's a populist and a champion of common sense.

Campaign event at 618 in Monmouth County

On Thursday night he's got a great event happening at one of my favorite Monmouth County restaurants, 618.

One of the headliners is our friend Kaity, who leads many strong conversations about patriotism, individual liberty and parental rights on many social media platforms.

Give her a follow, and hear her tonight!

Sign up for the event here, and find out more about Mark's courageous and critical campaign here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

