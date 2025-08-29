It's been a long time since I've taken to this website to share my thoughts, insights and perspective on all things Jersey.

When you return from your Labor Day holiday — hopefully at the Jersey Shore, frequenting many of New Jersey's outstanding small businesses — you will hear a familiar voice coming at you live Tuesday morning.

That's right, after a hard-fought battle building the Republican Party, supporting parental rights groups, standing up for common sense policies and speaking on behalf of everyday New Jerseyans as a candidate for governor, I'm coming back to the morning show.

My family and I truly appreciate the opportunity afforded us by the leadership at New Jersey 101.5 and Townsquare Media. They handled my seven-month absence with class, support and patience. I am truly grateful. Special thanks to Regional VP Brian Lang, Chief Operating Officer Erik Hellum and Chief Content Officer Jared Willig for making my return possible.

A hard-fought campaign and lessons learned

While the election results on June 10 were certainly not what we had wanted, I'm proud to have stepped into the arena and blessed to have had the opportunity to fight for you.

My wife Jodi and I spent countless hours and drove thousands of miles traversing the state, speaking to groups as small as a half dozen to crowds of hundreds of enthusiastic supporters. We are better for having fought the fight.

Jodi and I took the past two months to spend time with our family. First, traveling to California, where our son Michael has just graduated from college and is working full time in the financial field, and then to London, where Elizabeth and Charlie are enjoying married life and fast-growing careers. It was a real blessing to have that kind of downtime after the battles of the past few years. But now I'm back and ready for the next fight.

Back on the mic and ready for battle

Now, as I return to the largest microphone in our great state, know this: My fight for YOU is only beginning.

We will use the power of our vast reach to empower small business owners, stand up for parents concerned about the assault on their rights from woke Democrats and weak Republicans.

We will stand up for our veterans, support the heroes in blue and all first responders who face challenges and risk life and safety daily on behalf of the rest of us.

We will stand up for our teachers who want to educate — not co-parent.

We will fight to get ahead of the addiction crisis, the infrastructure crisis and the current energy cost disaster caused by selfish and radical politicians.

We will give a voice to the voiceless, including the unborn and new moms in jeopardy.

And we will hold those politicians responsible for the current economic and financial mess publicly accountable.

Remember, rebuilding New Jersey into a state that is affordable, prosperous and free cannot happen from the top down; it must happen from the ground up. Empowering individuals and providing them cover to speak out and fight back will be the main focus of my message every day.

We know that Trenton hasn't had our back for many decades. Thankfully, the rebuilding doesn't have to go through the corrupt and morally bankrupt politicians on both sides of the aisle. With my return, YOUR voice will be heard.

My endorsement in the November election

Many of you are asking my thoughts on the fall election, so let me clear up any confusion.

As far as this coming November, Jack Ciatterelli has already said in interviews that as best he can tell, Spadea's followers are all in. If that’s true, then he doesn’t need my endorsement. Frankly, I won't pretend I support a candidate I’ve always believed — and still believe — is wrong for New Jersey.

New Jersey deserves a fighter and a leader, not a placeholder. I won’t rubber-stamp more of the same and I certainly won’t help sell voters on a candidate I believe will keep us stuck exactly where we are.

My focus will remain on standing up for the people of this state — not propping up the political machine. I’ll continue fighting for local candidates, businesses, families and community leaders who are doing the real work to save this state.

My voice will be focused on those who have the best interests of our communities front of mind. Small Business Monday and Blue Friday will continue and expand. Shining a light on all the incredible people who give us hope that the future of New Jersey is actually bright. So call off the moving truck and settle in for what's next. We have a long road ahead to get New Jersey back on track.

Know this. I am diggin' in and will have your back. As I have said for years and reiterated in my election night speech, as long as I have a mic, YOU will have a voice.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈