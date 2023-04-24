NJ cop accused of stealing $75K from PBA now accused of ripping off kids

🔷 NJ officer accused of stealing from police funds faces new charges

🔷 The officer is accused of stealing thousands from a youth football group

🔷 The Wall Township official was previously accused of the theft of $75K

A Wall police sergeant accused of stealing more than $75,000 in police union funds has been hit with additional criminal charges.

James Cadigan is now accused of stealing another $20,000 or so from a youth football group he was in charge of — including several thousand earmarked for charity.

The 41-year-old was charged with second-degree official misconduct, third-degree theft by deception, third-degree theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree falsifying records.

Cadigan previously faced second-degree theft by unlawful taking, stemming from allegations involving the Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234.

Monmouth County (Google Maps) Monmouth County (Google Maps) loading...

🔷 $75K in PBA funds was stolen over four-year span, prosecutor says

Cadigan was arrested in December after investigators found that he had made numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals from multiple PBA bank accounts, starting as far back as 2018, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The initial theft was uncovered after last year’s local PBA “Pignic,” an annual summertime barbecue fundraiser which donates proceeds to various charitable organizations.

(Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) standoff ends peaceful armed robber accusation Migliore Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office loading...

🔷 Cop accused of using $20K from football group on pool supplies, movie screen, hammock

As the investigation continued, police said that Cadigan had also used the account of the Wall American Youth Football nonprofit organization as an illegal personal backyard expense fund.

Cadigan, who was the organization's president, has been accused of using a debit card for the AYF to rack up $20,000 in purchases for himself.

Those items included pool pumps and chemicals, a quilted hammock, a karaoke machine, an inflatable movie screen, grill tools and accessories, a pressure washer, backyard and holiday decorations and accessories for tapping and serving draft beer.

He also used the nonprofit’s funds to buy himself a weight sled trainer, a boot warmer and a truck hitch, according to the prosecutor.

"The Wall Knights AYF & AYC Organization is shocked and saddened by this clear betrayal of trust, particularly since it involves a sworn law enforcement officer who lives and serves in our community," the football organization said in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

"We fully intend to seek all restitution authorized under State law."

🔷 Sgt. accused of fake raffle license, pocketing $3K in breast cancer charity donations

For the 2022 PBA “Pignic,” Cadigan did not apply for a required license for a 50/50 raffle but instead made up the license number for raffle tickets, Santiago said.

He has also been accused of keeping about $3,000 in proceeds from a powderpuff football game involving mothers of AYF football players, instead of donating the cash to a breast cancer awareness and prevention charity, as was intended.

Anyone with information on the Cadigan charges or related issues was urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Hammarstrom at 800-533-7443.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.