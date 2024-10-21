Prominent NJ lawyer killed on a Nashville street

🚨Michael O’Connell was crossing a street in Nashville early Saturday

A prominent Jersey Shore attorney was killed while crossing a street in Nashville early Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Nashville police said Michael O’Connell, 53, was killed by a pickup truck while crossing a street inside a crosswalk around 1 a.m.

The driver, identified by police as Joey Nixon, 36, of Waverly, Tennessee, was making a left turn from 12th Avenue onto Broadway and kept going but then returned, according to police.

Nixon had the green light but under Tennessee law should have yielded to O'Connell who had a walk light to cross. Nixon was charged with a failure to yield right of way.

Witnesses told police that Nixon had been spinning his tires and speeding before the crash but did not show any signs of impairment.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Michael O'Connell (Michael O'Connell via Facebook)

'Deeply saddened'

O'Connell was an associate with the law firm of Pringle Quinn Anzano and a resident of Belmar. He was assistant borough attorney in Bradley Beach, and has worked in the law departments of the townships of Edison and Franklin (Somerset) and the city of Rahway.

He worked on two successful gubernatorial races and numerous other political campaigns in New Jersey, according to the firm.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Michael O’Connell, a valued member of our community who wore many hats, including that of general counsel to the New Jersey Association of Counties," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said in a statement. "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragedy, who we will keep in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

"We send our condolences to him and his family. May his memory be a blessing," former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

O'Connell was also vice president of the the Freehold Area Running Club and member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh. He was also active with the church of Saint Rose in Belmar, according to TAP into Belmar/Lake Como.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

