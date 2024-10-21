🔴 Hundreds of varieties of frozen waffles are being recalled, the FDA reports

🔴 They were sold at big box retailers like Walmart and Target

🔴 The waffles may be contaminated with listeria

Check your freezers, New Jersey residents.

Hundreds of frozen waffle products sold at big box retailers in the state, and across the country and Canada, including Walmart and Target are being recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The manufacturer, TreeHouse Foods, has announced that 500 varieties of frozen waffles are being voluntarily recalled due to potential Listeria contamination discovered through testing at its Illinois manufacturing plant.

The recalled waffles are sold under a variety of names including Walmart’s Great Value and Better Goods, Target’s Good and Gather, and Stop n’ Shop’s Kodiak Cakes.

Other affected brands include Clover Valley sold at Dollar General, Publix, Breakfast Best, Best Choice, Always Save, Compliments, Essentials, Food Lion, Foodhold, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, H-E-B Higher Harvest, No Name, Pics by Price Chopper, Schnucks, Se Grocers, Selection, Simple Truth, Tops, and Western Family.

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and lot code and best-by-date for these products on the end of the carton.

A full list of affected waffle products can be found here.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products to date. But listeria can cause fever, diarrhea, flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance. It can also cause more serious problems such as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and either dispose of the affected products or return the waffles to the place of purchase for credit.

Anyone with questions can contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903.

