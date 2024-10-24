🔥 A small dryer fire reignited and filled the Monmouth County SPCA with thick smoke

EATONTOWN — A dryer fire at the Monmouth County SPCA shelter killed a cat and forced the shelter to evacuate.

Associate Executive Director Barbara Lovell told New Jersey 101.5 that the initial fire at the Eatontown facility was discovered by two veterinary techs who were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

After staff fled the building, Executive Director Ross Licitra and General Manager Scott Crawford went inside and found the fire had reignited, creating a thick smoke in a hallway where some of the most vulnerable animals are kept.

"They both told me at one point they could barely see each other in the hallway off of the laundry room. The smoke was that thick," Lovell said. "Those two men stayed in there and put wet towels underneath every single door lining that hallway. They absolutely saved the lives of all of those pets."

Licitra and Crawford were treated for smoke inhalation. Licitra is also a Monmouth County Commissioner.

Once first responders got the fire under control the rest of the staff went to work getting the animals outside so they could be examined for effects from the smoke.

Dryer destroyed

Lovell said that keeping a level head allowed a human chain to be formed to get crates and cages for over 200 animals from the shelter's barn to a grassy area.

"It was truly amazing. We are very proud of everybody because they followed protocols to make sure that humans were safe. And when you have that many animal lovers faced with a crisis like that, you would think it would be really difficult, but they knew not to run back into the building willy-nilly," Lovell said. "It was an amazing feat."

A dog was being operated on at the time and had to be moved mid-surgery to the shelter's thrift store to complete the procedure. One cat with liver failure and ringworm died as the smoke exposure was too much.

Lovell said an initial investigation determined a rubber bath mat caught fire.

"It's scary that something that small could cause such chaos," Lovell said.

The MCSCPA is now cleaning its HVAC system at a cost of $17,000 as it cannot be restarted until smoke and flame retardant have been removed. The dryer must also be replaced for another $15,000 Donations are being accepted online at the MCSPCA’s website.

The shelter will be closed to the public until the building is safe for the public to re-enter.

Animals evacuated from the Monmouth County SPCA 10/23/24 Animals evacuated from the Monmouth County SPCA 10/23/24 (MCSPCA) loading...

