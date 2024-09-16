🔶Ex-gymnastics coach indicted for sex crimes

FREEHOLD – A 56-year-old former youth gymnastics coach has been indicted on charges of sex crimes against three former child athletes.

Sasha C. Raught, of Manchester, was indicted by a Monmouth County grand jury with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Raught engaged in sexual acts with three of his former athletes when they were each teenagers, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago has said.

He was accused of the first two alleged incidents while a coach at Shrewsbury Gymnastics during the early to mid-1990s.

The third incident was in 2008 while Raught worked at what was then Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro, officials said.

He was arrested in May 2023 by officers with the prosecutor’s office and Manchester and Shrewsbury Police.

Anyone with information about Raught’s activities was still urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Pahopin toll-free at 800-533-7443.

