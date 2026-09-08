Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:04a Low

Tue 12:11p High

Tue 6:25p Low

Wed 12:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:38a Low

Tue 11:35a High

Tue 5:59p Low

Wed 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:52a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:34a Low

Tue 11:39a High

Tue 5:55p Low

Wed 12:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:44a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 5:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:52a Low

Tue 12:02p High

Tue 6:14p Low

Wed 12:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 9:12p Low

Wed 4:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:45a Low

Tue 12:34p High

Tue 7:12p Low

Wed 1:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:46a Low

Tue 11:40a High

Tue 6:07p Low

Wed 12:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:10a Low

Tue 12:00p High

Tue 6:40p Low

Wed 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:55a Low

Tue 11:49a High

Tue 6:21p Low

Wed 12:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:49a Low

Tue 12:39p High

Tue 7:14p Low

Wed 1:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson