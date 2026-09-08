NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Wildwood (Dutch J. Greensweight)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:04a		Low
Tue 12:11p		High
Tue 6:25p		Low
Wed 12:57a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:38a		Low
Tue 11:35a		High
Tue 5:59p		Low
Wed 12:21a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:52a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:13p		Low
Wed 12:33a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:34a		Low
Tue 11:39a		High
Tue 5:55p		Low
Wed 12:25a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:44a		Low
Tue 4:16p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 5:02a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:52a		Low
Tue 12:02p		High
Tue 6:14p		Low
Wed 12:58a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 9:12p		Low
Wed 4:36a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:45a		Low
Tue 12:34p		High
Tue 7:12p		Low
Wed 1:32a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:46a		Low
Tue 11:40a		High
Tue 6:07p		Low
Wed 12:36a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:10a		Low
Tue 12:00p		High
Tue 6:40p		Low
Wed 12:58a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:55a		Low
Tue 11:49a		High
Tue 6:21p		Low
Wed 12:45a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:49a		Low
Tue 12:39p		High
Tue 7:14p		Low
Wed 1:37a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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