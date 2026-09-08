NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:04a
|Low
Tue 12:11p
|High
Tue 6:25p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:38a
|Low
Tue 11:35a
|High
Tue 5:59p
|Low
Wed 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:52a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:13p
|Low
Wed 12:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:34a
|Low
Tue 11:39a
|High
Tue 5:55p
|Low
Wed 12:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:44a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:52a
|Low
Tue 12:02p
|High
Tue 6:14p
|Low
Wed 12:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 9:12p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:45a
|Low
Tue 12:34p
|High
Tue 7:12p
|Low
Wed 1:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:46a
|Low
Tue 11:40a
|High
Tue 6:07p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:10a
|Low
Tue 12:00p
|High
Tue 6:40p
|Low
Wed 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:55a
|Low
Tue 11:49a
|High
Tue 6:21p
|Low
Wed 12:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:49a
|Low
Tue 12:39p
|High
Tue 7:14p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G