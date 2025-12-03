🚨 Atlantic County corrections officer is charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside a cell at the county jail.

👮‍♂️ The officer resigned before his arrest; he previously was suspended for misconduct.

⚖️ Case follows a separate NJ corrections-related sex assault prosecutions involving officers.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — An Atlantic County Corrections Officer has been accused of entering a jail cell and sexually assaulting a female victim.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Sebastian Flores-Huamani, of Mays Landing, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

Flores-Huamani was a correctional officer at the Atlantic County Justice Facility until he resigned last month, county officials confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Read More: Outrage over dismissal of charges in Edna Mahan prison scandal

Atlantic County drunk driver sentenced to prison after boy killed in crash Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Victim reports attack; prosecutors launch months-long investigation

On Sept. 4, administrators at the Atlantic County Jail contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office after the victim had reported her assault.

After a three-month investigation, Flores-Huamani was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

Last year, Flores-Huamani was suspended for 10 days for neglect of duty, state records show.

He failed to report a proper headcount, falsely saying on a shift document that he had, according to the 2024 Attorney General's Office Major Disciplining Report.

Anyone with potential information related to the case was asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip online at the Prosecutor’s Office website.

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at the Crime Stoppers Website.

Separate NJ corrections assault case sparks state charges

A year ago, state prosecutors announced criminal charges filed against two senior corrections officers at a juvenile facility in Bordentown.

Gary Nieves, 54, of Burlington City, and William Young, 36, of Marlton, have both been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female victim.

The incidents happened at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility, commonly known as the Hayes Unit, Attorney General Matthew Platkin previously said.

Nieves was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, third-degree witness tampering, and second-degree official misconduct.

Young was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Both are slated for a pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom