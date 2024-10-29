⚫ One inmate was victimized by two corrections officers, according to officials

⚫ The alleged assaults occurred multiple times

⚫ One officer allegedly tried to get the victim to skirt the truth

Two corrections officers tasked with protecting inmates in the juvenile justice system have been charged with sexually assaulting one.

Officials say the senior officers took advantage of their position of authority at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility, aka the Hayes unit, in Bordentown.

"The conduct that we allege today has no place anywhere in New Jersey," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "Young people confined to juvenile facilities are extremely vulnerable. They deserve safety, care, and respect."

Platkin announced the allegations during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

In August, staff members at Hayes were tipped off about Officers Gary Nieves and William Young allegedly having repeated sexual contact with a resident, according to documents in the case.

The victim, an 18-year-old female, confirmed the allegations, officials say.

The unlawful acts occurred in various locations, including shared spaces and the victim's cell, according to authorities. Variations of sexual contact included penetration, authorities say.

Charges against Nieves and Young

Nieves, 53, of Burlington City, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, as well as criminal sexual contact, official misconduct, and witness tampering.

"Upon learning that he was being investigated, Nieves is also alleged to have written a note to the victim, telling her to tell investigators that Nieves was like a father figure to her and that Nieves gives good advice," said Stephen Ferketic, director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

Young, 35, of Marlton has been charged sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, and official misconduct.

SEE ALSO: NJ falls short on list of safest states

Each were taken into custody and processed, and are being held pending their detention hearings, Platkin said.

The defendants face up to 10 years in prison for each sexual assault and official misconduct count (second-degree charges).

"I am also committed to understanding the circumstances that allowed these acts to take place in the first place, so that we can ensure that nothing like this will happen again," Platkin said.

Authorities are still investigating the allegations. They're asking current and former residents of Juvenile Justice Commission facilities in New Jersey to come forward with information or additional allegations. Individuals can contact Lt. Garrett Brown at 609-273-8631.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

