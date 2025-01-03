NJ massage therapist loses license over ‘sexual contact’

🔻 NJ man accused of molesting female client

🔻 Man can no longer be a masseuse in NJ

🔻 State revokes license

TRENTON – State regulators have permanently taken the license of an Essex County massage therapist, who was accused of inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact with a female client during a session.

Peter Petrovic, also known as Jagadisha Peter Petrovic, allegedly groped and penetrated a woman while giving her a massage to treat chronic pain in July 2020 in his office in Verona, state officials said.

Petrovic has been permanently barred from working in New Jersey as a massage therapist under a final consent order filed on Dec. 23 by the state Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.

After investigating the woman’s allegations, the state filed a verified complaint with the board seeking to revoke Petrovic’s license.

He agreed to immediately surrender it, with no possibility of reapplying in the future.

There was no mention of whether he faced any criminal charge.

Read More: NJ doctor accused of sexually abusing two female patients

ESSEX COUNTY (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

“No client should ever have to fear being sexually exploited or abused while interacting with a licensed professional in New Jersey,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written statement on Thursday. “We take allegations of sexual misconduct by professionals very seriously and will rigorously investigate and hold accountable licensees that prey on the clients who trust them.”

“While the majority of massage therapists conduct themselves professionally and follow strict standards, the actions of a rogue few can cause immeasurable harm to clients and adversely impact the profession as a whole,” Division of Consumer Affairs Director Cari Fais said in the same joint release.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the state Division of Consumer Affairs, on its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

After he applied for a massage therapist license, Petrovic was found in 2017 to have violated an application question about whether he had been arrested or convicted in the past.

Details of his legal history were redacted from the board’s notice. Instead of being denied, he was given the chance to pay a fine and continue the process.

In addition to massage therapy, Petrovic was previously a hot yoga instructor with a studio in Montclair for several years, according to social media accounts and Fireshaper.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker