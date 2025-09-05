Bikes, kids and pets targeted: NJ cops hunt culprit behind 1,200 trail tacks
🚨1,200 tire spikes and tacks were left on a dirt bike trail near a Verona school
🚨Bikes, walkers and animals have been damaged or injured by the spikes
🚨Police said they were left 'point up' to make sure they caused harm
VERONA — Who dropped dozens of tire spikes and tacks on a bicycle path behind an elementary school?
That's the mystery Verona police are trying to solve after receiving reports of damage to bikes that use the dirt trail behind the Brookdale Avenue School since Tuesday evening. School started in the district on Wednesday. Officers have picked up around 1,200 spikes that have also damaged walkers and animals, police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
Verona police Capt. Dave Wardrope told CBS New York that the tacks were all left with the pins pointing up. This leads him to believe they were purposely placed to puncture bicycle tires.
ALSO READ: NJ man drowns swimming at Delaware Water Gap
Investigation is ongoing
Principal Nicole Stuto in an email to parents obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News said she walked the school property with officers and DPW workers several times and determined it to be safe. She advised parents to use their discretion when allowing their children to walk on the trail.
Verona Police Chief Christopher Kiernan told New Jersey 101.5 Friday morning no one has been charged.
