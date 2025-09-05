🚨1,200 tire spikes and tacks were left on a dirt bike trail near a Verona school

🚨Bikes, walkers and animals have been damaged or injured by the spikes

🚨Police said they were left 'point up' to make sure they caused harm

VERONA — Who dropped dozens of tire spikes and tacks on a bicycle path behind an elementary school?

That's the mystery Verona police are trying to solve after receiving reports of damage to bikes that use the dirt trail behind the Brookdale Avenue School since Tuesday evening. School started in the district on Wednesday. Officers have picked up around 1,200 spikes that have also damaged walkers and animals, police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Verona police Capt. Dave Wardrope told CBS New York that the tacks were all left with the pins pointing up. This leads him to believe they were purposely placed to puncture bicycle tires.

ALSO READ: NJ man drowns swimming at Delaware Water Gap

Tire spikes left on a bike trail near the Brookdale Avenue School in Verona, officer examines tacks Tire spikes left on a bike trail near the Brookdale Avenue School in Verona, an officer examines tacks (Verona police) loading...

Investigation is ongoing

Principal Nicole Stuto in an email to parents obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News said she walked the school property with officers and DPW workers several times and determined it to be safe. She advised parents to use their discretion when allowing their children to walk on the trail.

Verona Police Chief Christopher Kiernan told New Jersey 101.5 Friday morning no one has been charged.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ DOT Back to School Messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander