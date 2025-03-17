Argument at NJ wedding venue leads to shooting with 4 victims
VERONA — Four people were shot in connection with an argument in a parking lot near a wedding venue on Saturday night.
An argument between two people who had been attending an event at Palmetto Venue led to three people exchanging gunfire in the nearby municipal parking Lot 1 off Bloomfield Avenue around 11 p.m., according to Verona police.
Police found a 41-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds in the abdomen and a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the right arm. Both were hospitalized.
Two victims take themselves to hospitals
Two other victims sought treatment on their own.
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center alerted police to a 41-year-old man who arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. A 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to a leg went to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, which also notified police. Both have been released.
The identities of those involved in the shooting or the reason for the argument were not disclosed.
No arrests have been made but three individuals are considered suspects. There is no threat to the public, police said.
