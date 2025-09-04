NJ man drowns swimming at Delaware Water Gap
🚨A Parsippany man was with his family near the Kittatinny Point picnic area
🚨He became tired when he tried to swim across the Delaware River
🚨The National Park Service reminded those in the river to wear a life jacket
COLUMBIA — A New Jersey man drowned at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Tuesday afternoon, the second reported drowning in the state that day.
The National Park Service reported the 30-year-old from Parsippany-Troy Hills was swimming with his family in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area in Columbia. He became tired while swimming across the river and went under.
First responders quickly found the man's body in 17 feet of water and pronounced him dead. His identity was not disclosed.
The circumstances of the man's death were not disclosed but the park service reminded all river users to wear a properly-fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, floating, fishing, or boating on the Delaware River.
It was the second drowning at the park this year. A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died on July 10 when his kayak capsized two miles downstream of the park's Bushkill Access.
It has been a dangerous and tragic week in New Jersey.
A swimmer drowned Tuesday off the beach at New York Avenue in Lavallette under similar conditions.
A rescuer on a jet ski helped a 39-year-old Totowa man out of the water but he was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Meanwhile in Cape May, rescuers searched for a missing swimmer on Thursday.
