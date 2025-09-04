🚨A solo swimmer went missing at a Cape Bay beach on Thursday morning

🚨Several agencies are involved in an ongoing search

🚨Two people drowned in New Jersey earlier this week

CAPE MAY — A search began Thursday morning for a missing swimmer.

The swimmer went in the water near Madison and Beach avenues around 7:15 a.m. alone and did not return, according to a statement from the City of Cape May.

As of 11 a.m., the person had not been found but New Jersey State Police marine boats, the U.S. Coast Guard Small Boat Station and the U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department continued to search.

Water conditions on Thursday in Cape May

A high risk of rip currents was in effect. The Cape May Beach Patrol had a double red flag posted that prohibited both swimming and going into the ocean.

A beach in the City of Cape May

A beach in the City of Cape May (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Two other drownings in NJ

It has been a dangerous and tragic week in New Jersey.

A swimmer drowned Tuesday off the beach at New York Avenue in Lavallette under similar conditions.

A rescuer on a jet ski helped a 39-year-old Totowa man out of the water but he was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Also on Tuesday, a 30-year-old Parsippany man drowned in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area at the Delaware Water Gap, according to the National Park Service. His body was found in 17 feet of water after he tried to swim across the river but became tired.

