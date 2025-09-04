Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:47a Low

Thu 11:50a High

Thu 6:05p Low

Fri 12:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:21a Low

Thu 11:14a High

Thu 5:39p Low

Fri 12:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:35a Low

Thu 11:26a High

Thu 5:53p Low

Fri 12:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:17a Low

Thu 11:18a High

Thu 5:35p Low

Fri 12:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:27a Low

Thu 3:55p High

Thu 9:45p Low

Fri 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:37a Low

Thu 11:38a High

Thu 5:52p Low

Fri 12:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:34a Low

Thu 3:29p High

Thu 8:52p Low

Fri 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:30a Low

Thu 12:11p High

Thu 6:52p Low

Fri 1:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:26a Low

Thu 11:15a High

Thu 5:45p Low

Fri 12:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:42a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 6:20p Low

Fri 12:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:35a Low

Thu 11:25a High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:27a Low

Thu 12:17p High

Thu 6:53p Low

Fri 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

