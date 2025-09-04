NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:47a
|Low
Thu 11:50a
|High
Thu 6:05p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:21a
|Low
Thu 11:14a
|High
Thu 5:39p
|Low
Fri 12:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:35a
|Low
Thu 11:26a
|High
Thu 5:53p
|Low
Fri 12:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:17a
|Low
Thu 11:18a
|High
Thu 5:35p
|Low
Fri 12:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:27a
|Low
Thu 3:55p
|High
Thu 9:45p
|Low
Fri 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:37a
|Low
Thu 11:38a
|High
Thu 5:52p
|Low
Fri 12:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:34a
|Low
Thu 3:29p
|High
Thu 8:52p
|Low
Fri 4:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:30a
|Low
Thu 12:11p
|High
Thu 6:52p
|Low
Fri 1:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:26a
|Low
Thu 11:15a
|High
Thu 5:45p
|Low
Fri 12:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:42a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 6:20p
|Low
Fri 12:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:35a
|Low
Thu 11:25a
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:27a
|Low
Thu 12:17p
|High
Thu 6:53p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
