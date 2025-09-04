NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 4

Ocean Grove (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:47a		Low
Thu 11:50a		High
Thu 6:05p		Low
Fri 12:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:21a		Low
Thu 11:14a		High
Thu 5:39p		Low
Fri 12:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:35a		Low
Thu 11:26a		High
Thu 5:53p		Low
Fri 12:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:17a		Low
Thu 11:18a		High
Thu 5:35p		Low
Fri 12:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:27a		Low
Thu 3:55p		High
Thu 9:45p		Low
Fri 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:37a		Low
Thu 11:38a		High
Thu 5:52p		Low
Fri 12:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:34a		Low
Thu 3:29p		High
Thu 8:52p		Low
Fri 4:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:30a		Low
Thu 12:11p		High
Thu 6:52p		Low
Fri 1:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:26a		Low
Thu 11:15a		High
Thu 5:45p		Low
Fri 12:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:42a		Low
Thu 11:32a		High
Thu 6:20p		Low
Fri 12:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:35a		Low
Thu 11:25a		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 12:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:27a		Low
Thu 12:17p		High
Thu 6:53p		Low
Fri 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

