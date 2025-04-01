Watch for these MLB baseball players who have New Jersey roots

⚾ NJ grown talent in the MLB

⚾ Roughly 30 players have NJ roots

⚾ A few are latest generation in pros

With this year's Major League Baseball season underway, there are over two dozen pros who grew up in New Jersey.

A few others were born in the Garden State.

And a handful are not even the first in their extended family to make it to the majors.

Here's a balance of veterans and rookies to root for — a few are even on local teams across the Hudson or Delaware Rivers.

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

