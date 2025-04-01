Watch for these MLB baseball players who have New Jersey roots
⚾ NJ grown talent in the MLB
⚾ Roughly 30 players have NJ roots
⚾ A few are latest generation in pros
With this year's Major League Baseball season underway, there are over two dozen pros who grew up in New Jersey.
A few others were born in the Garden State.
And a handful are not even the first in their extended family to make it to the majors.
Here's a balance of veterans and rookies to root for — a few are even on local teams across the Hudson or Delaware Rivers.
Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB
A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing
These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.
The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.
The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5