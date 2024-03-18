Jimmy’s Family Kitchen now open in Verona, New Jersey

There’s nothing more heartwarming in my eyes than the story of a family-owned restaurant and bar, and a new one is now open in Verona, New Jersey.

Jimmy’s Family Kitchen opened up this year and is run by a chef of over four decades, Jimmy Hill, and his son, Brian.

Brian posted on Instagram that his dad his "coach, role model, and best friend."

"It brings me great joy to share that we are officially business partners and are so excited to bring a fresh dining experience to Verona," he said.

According to their website, they opened the restaurant and bar with the intention of "offering a fresh and innovative dining experience."

Jimmy Hill has been in business in Verona for 40 years.

Jimmy’s Family Kitchen is not only open for dine-in or take-out, but they also offer catering options, they’ll even host your private gatherings.

Here’s some of what Jimmy's Family Kitchen has to offer

Pork chop giambotta (what they label as one of their staples)

Salad

Pasta with pesto (one of my absolute favorite dishes, so of course I was excited to see this!)

And some of Jimmy's specials:

Arugula salad with roasted tomatoes and peppers, red onion, fresh mozzarella and shaved parmesan

Short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and gravy

Yum!

And of course, the cocktails:

Jimmy's Family Kitchen is located at 125 Bloomfield Ave Verona, New Jersey.

Their hours are as follows:

Monday: 4:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Thursday: 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday: 4:30-10 p.m.

Saturday: 4:30-10 p.m.

Sunday: 4:30-9 p.m.

You can see their full menu here.

