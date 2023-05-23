Scooter rider killed after being dragged by dump truck in Montclair, NJ

🔴 A man was killed after he was hit and dragged by a dump truck

🔴 The victim was riding a scooter in downtown Montclair

🔴 Will the driver face charges?

MONTCLAIR — A man riding a scooter lost control and was dragged by a dump truck Monday afternoon.

Aaron Minkov, 41, fell off and was struck by the truck on Bloomfield Avenue around 1:45 p.m., according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

He was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

Stephens did not disclose the circumstances of the crash

Scooter whose driver was struck by a dump truck in Montclair 5/23/23

Scooter driver dragged

Law enforcement sources tell New Jersey 101.5 that Minkov lost control of the scooter and was dragged by the truck for some distance before the truck came to a stop in front of the Lackawanna Plaza shopping area.

The prosecutor said no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

