NJ man dies in Florida motorcycle crash

Police lights (photo illustration)

A New Jersey motorcyclist died in a crash late Monday night in Naples, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 52-year-old man from Verona was not wearing a helmet when he went over the curb and overturned onto the median while riding on Vanderbilt Beach Road near Oakes Boulevard about 11 p.m.

Motorcyclists over the age of 21 are not legally required to wear a helmet in Florida.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Highway Patrol, which said his name will not be disclosed until the investigation into his death is complete.

