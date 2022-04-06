NJ man dies in Florida motorcycle crash

A New Jersey motorcyclist died in a crash late Monday night in Naples, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 52-year-old man from Verona was not wearing a helmet when he went over the curb and overturned onto the median while riding on Vanderbilt Beach Road near Oakes Boulevard about 11 p.m.

Motorcyclists over the age of 21 are not legally required to wear a helmet in Florida.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Highway Patrol, which said his name will not be disclosed until the investigation into his death is complete.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

7 things NJ should ban right now

'