Disturbing images: DUI arrest after Porsche smashes parked truck in Verona, NJ

VERONA — A female driver was in trouble after crashing at high-speed into a parked pickup truck, as caught on a surveillance camera.

The Sunday crash happened along Grove Avenue around 1 a.m.

Verona Police Department via Facebook 2 Verona Police Department via Facebook 2 loading...

As seen in Nest camera footage shared by Verona police, what appears to be a Porsche rams into the back of a pickup, parked in front of a home.

DUI arrest 2-vehicle crash (Verona Police Department via Facebook) (Verona Police Department via Facebook) loading...

According to police, a 30-year-old woman from Cedar Grove was arrested, charged with DUI and several other offenses and released to a family member.

No other details were publicly released as of Tuesday, including the driver's name.

DUI crash (Verona Police Department via Facebook) 2 (Verona Police Department via Facebook) loading...

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.