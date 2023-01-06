Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home

NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning.

North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Verona police body video footage shows officers getting out of their vehicles and yelling at suspects as the SUV suddenly takes off. It goes through a wrought iron fence and down the retaining wall.

Vehicle begins its descent down an embankment in North Caldwell 1/1/23 Vehicle begins its descent down an embankment in North Caldwell 1/1/23 (Verona police) loading...

Down the retaining wall

The vehicle landed with a loud crash in the driveway of a home with two cars parked in the driveway.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle was a woman, according to Verona police.

Video shows someone running away from the vehicle after it crashed.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News there was a lot of screaming after the vehicle crashed. Police, with their guns drawn, yelled for residents to stay inside.

Police have not disclosed the names of the driver and passenger or the charges against them.

Stolen car after falling down an embankment and into a North Caldwell home 1/1/23 Stolen car after falling down an embankment and into a North Caldwell home 1/1/23 (Verona police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

