NJ suspends OB-GYN accused of exploiting patients for his ‘sexual gratification’

TRENTON – A Mercer County obstetrician and gynecologist has his license to practice medicine suspended after being accused of sexually abusing two female patients.

Bruce Pierce has practiced at the Delaware Valley OBGYN & Princeton Midwifery in Lawrenceville, where both women were longtime patients.

The state Board of Medical Examiners unanimously voted to suspend his license pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. The board heard testimony from the patients.

Officials on Tuesday did not say whether Pierce is facing criminal charges.

Both women said that Pierce had inappropriately touched them during what was supposed to be a routine exam last year.

He allegedly carried out the improper conduct when there was no medical chaperone in the room.

In each case, the graphic incident began after Pierce said he would be examining the patient’s clitoris, according to the board’s order of temporary suspension.

The exam that followed was then different from what each woman had experienced in their years of going to Pierce as a trusted doctor, they testified.

The first patient reported the incident to Lawrenceville police about a week later.

With the second patient, Pierce called the woman from his personal cell phone days later — which the board said was evidence of his consciousness of guilt.

Pierce’s actions amounted to “shattering the trust placed upon him as a doctor and abusing that trust to enable him to act instead as a sexual predator,” the board also said.

“Patients who submit to sensitive medical exams place their trust in the expertise and professionalism of their practitioner. When physicians abuse that trust for their own sexual gratification, the consequences can be devastating,” Platkin said in a written statement.

“No patient should ever have to fear being sexually exploited on a physician’s exam table,” said Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “The alleged conduct of this doctor violates the most basic tenets of the medical profession.”

