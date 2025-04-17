NJ sues popular app, saying it harms kids and lies to parents

🔴 New Jersey is the first state to sue Discord

Popular social media app Discord is violating the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act by promising safety features for kids that it knows don't work, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

On Thursday, Platkin announced that New Jersey became the first state to file a lawsuit against Discord.

Discord's invite-only servers offer text, voice, and video communication. The social media platform launched in 2015 advertises itself as a home for teens and gamers to make online spaces for friends and communities.

"It tells parents that their app is designed to protect children from harm, knowing full well that's simply not the case. Discord knows their safety features do not work as promised," Platkin said.

Child predators, hateful content

Discord mandates that users must be at least 13 years old. But Platkin said the platform doesn't meaningfully enforce this requirement and knows many users are far younger.

The popular app is also designed for unmoderated communication between users, according to the complaint filed in Superior Court in Essex County.

And Discord misrepresents the effectiveness of the few protections it does have, Platkin said.

According to the complaint, Discord's Safe Direct Messaging feature claims it allows users to have their messages scanned for explicit content, which is then deleted. But Platkin said not all bad content was being detected or deleted.

The combination of young users and flimsy safety features creates an environment that exposes children to child predators and violent, sexual content, according to Platkin.

Cari Fais, director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said the app is unsafe for kids.

"Discord’s deliberate misrepresentation of the application’s safety settings has harmed — and continues to harm — New Jersey’s children, and must stop,” Fais said.

Discord responds to lawsuit

“Discord is proud of our continuous efforts and investments in features and tools that help make Discord safer,” the company said in a statement obtained the New Jersey Globe.

“Given our engagement with the Attorney General’s office, we are surprised by the announcement that New Jersey has filed an action against Discord today. We dispute the claims in the lawsuit and look forward to defending the action in court.”

Social media platforms harmful to kids?

Thursday's lawsuit is the latest lawsuit that the New Jersey Attorney General's Office has filed against social media companies claiming they're harmful to children.

In October 2023, dozens of attorneys general, including New Jersey, filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Authorities said Facebook and Instagram pushed several features, such as infinite scroll, to keep children addicted and on the platforms for as long as possible despite potential harms.

