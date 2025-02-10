💲 NJ attorney general sues to stop federal buyout

💲 60,000 workers have already accepted

💲 Why might the buyout be illegal?

New Jersey is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's buyout incentive offered to federal workers.

More than 60,000 federal workers have already accepted the offer, according to NBC News.

Opponents of the buyout say it's a strong arm tactic by the president and he lacks the authority to promise the severance packages to government workers.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘buyout’ scam is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate public servants out of their jobs,” said Attorney General Platkin in a statement, "Pushing hard-working federal employees out of the workforce doesn’t only harm the employees themselves, but also the State of New Jersey and our residents who will be deprived of key partners in the federal government and access to critical services."

NJAG Matthew Platkin has joined the lawsuit seeking to stop President Trump's buyout offer for federal workers.





Why might the buyout be illegal?

The buyout promises future payments as part of what was termed a 'deferred resignation.'

Essentially, workers are being told they can resign now and retain pay and benefits until September 30, 2025.

Such an expenditure must be approved by Congress, and no such approval was sought by President Trump.

In fact, Congress has only authorized budget expenses through March 14 of this year.

It is possible congress could - or would - authorize the severance payments as part of a budget deal with the White House, but as of now, no such legislation exists.

President Donald Trump says he wants to reduce the federal workforce to make it cheaper and more efficient.



Who is suing?

Two federal employee unions filed the initial lawsuit in United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, claiming the so-called "Fork in the Road" buyout is illegal and contrary to federal ethics regulations.

Judge George A. O’Toole, Jr., issued a stay order last week and will hold a hearing on the lawsuit today at 2 p.m. in Boston. He could issue a temporary restraining order that would block the offer for up to two weeks.

Attorneys general from 21 states have since filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit and are asking the judge to strike down Trump's buyout offer.

In addition to New Jersey, state's that have joined the lawsuit are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

