Detention hearing delayed for NJ cop accused of brutally raping woman in car

⭕ NJ cop arrested for rape

⭕ Lawyer requests delay

⭕ Victim says she was handcuffed in police car

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer accused of raping a handcuffed woman in his patrol car will stay in detention at least a couple more days as his lawyer sifts through the state's evidence in the case.

Joshua Munyon, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged last week with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

On Wednesday morning, attorney Lou Barbone asked for and was granted a couple more days to review case materials, Breaking AC reported.

Munyon's detention hearing was now set for Friday, according to court records.

Joshua Munyon (Cape May County Jail) Joshua Munyon (Cape May County Jail) loading...

Case evidence

After being hired months earlier in 2022, Munyon graduated from the Atlantic County Police Training Center in February 2023.

When notified of the alleged sexual assault in September 2024, Atlantic City police followed state guidelines and sent the case to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said that Munyon denied to his supervisors that the woman was ever under arrest for intoxication or inside of his vehicle.

Atlantic City (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic City (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Yet detectives secured video surveillance that showed the victim getting in and out of Munyon’s patrol car, from the area outside Tropicana Casino on Sept. 13, 2024.

They also confirmed location data from the police vehicle, officials said, supporting the victim's statements that she was driven to a parking lot sand assaulted while restrained.

Munyon then allegedly drove the woman back to the Tropicana, where she immediately told security staff, who alerted police.

Once criminal charges were filed last week, Munyon was moved from modified assignment to unpaid suspension, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes was asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. Tips also can be submitted online or to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers Website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman