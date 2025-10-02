💲Jersey Shore fire company treasurer accused of stealing $17K for personal use

Prosecutors say the firefighters altered records to hide withdrawals and purchases

Once hailed a hero for a 2021 rescue, he now faces theft charges

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The treasurer for a Jersey Shore fire company has been charged after admitting to using the department's funds for several thousand dollars' worth of personal purchases.

Matthew C. Robison Jr., 28, from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, was assigned the position for Reliance Hose Co. 1, also known as the Mays Landing Fire Department, in January 2024. He had full access to the bank department accounts, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.

Police advised the department's executive board of the spending in August. Atlantic County investigators found that Robison had transferred and withdrew approximately $17,000 by altering purchase descriptions and deleting debit lines in QuickBooks before submitting the reconciliation reports for tax purposes.

Matthew C. Robison Jr (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Firefighter once hailed as hero

During an interview with the prosecutor's office, Reynolds said Robison admitted getting cash from ATMs.

Robison was charged with third-degree theft.

Robison was one of several firefighters honored for rescuing a trapped resident from an apartment fire in 2021, according to the department's Facebook page.

