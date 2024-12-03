2 reasons why NJ drivers are among the worst (not for speeding)

New Jersey lands on a list of the worst states for drivers.

LendingTree based its 2024 analysis on accidents, speeding, DUI violations, and general citations (failure to yield or careless driving, for example).

According to LendingTree, New Jersey has the fifth-worst drivers in the country.

The analysis finds New Jersey recorded 45.8 incidents per 1,000 drivers over a 12-month period. At a rate of 30.4 accidents per 1,000 drivers, the Garden State posted the fifth-highest accident rate in the country.

New Jersey ranked fifth overall for DUIs, at 2.5 per 1,000 drivers.

According to the LendingTree analysis, Massachusetts has the worst drivers in the country and Arkansas has the best.

Going against the overall findings, New Jersey ties with Massachusetts as the fifth-best state for speeding-related incident rates.

New York and Pennsylvania are among the 25 best states for driving, according to LendingTree.

