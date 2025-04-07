I got tired of hearing people talk about the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton and rave about it and have no idea what they’re talking about.

I finally had to try it for myself and let me just say, the raves are justified. People have been talking about this place forever, and now I get it.

I don’t know what took me so long, but I finally made it to the diner everyone in Jersey seems to rave about, and wow! You know when a place actually lives up to the hype? This one exceeded it.

From the outside, it’s classic Jersey diner vibes, and inside, it’s like stepping into a time capsule in the best way possible. I went in thinking I’d grab something simple, but then I saw the menu and panicked (a good panic). so many freaking choices.

What we ordered at Tick Tock

My hubby ended up with the quintessential diner meal: grilled cheddar cheese on rye with tomato, well done ... and fries.

My dining companions had a massive turkey club, and a side of their homemade mac and cheese that honestly stole the show. And the report on the disco fries matches the word on the street: They’re the best in the state.

The egg white omelet with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, tomato and onion was literally just an omelet. But the best I’ve ever had in my life.

Everything was so good, and the portions? Let’s just say you’re not leaving hungry.

The service was fast, the staff was friendly, and the whole place just had that nostalgic, comfort-food energy we all need sometimes.

Tick Tock isn’t just a diner it’s a full-on experience. It’s what New Jersey tastes like! And yes, I already know what I’m getting next time.

