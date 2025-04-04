The harsh reality for New Jersey workers: The layoff numbers don’t lie

New Jersey is no stranger to the ups and downs of the economy, and unfortunately, lately, we’ve been feeling the effects in a big way.

According to a new survey published by 24/7 Wall St, we’re ranked second in the country for layoffs.

That’s a tough pill to swallow.

They reviewed data on layoffs and discharges from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then they ranked States based on the number of layoffs and discharges in January 2025 (as a percentage of total nonfarm employment.)

The result is sobering: The layoffs and discharges rate here in January 2025 was 1.6% (68,000 total) We were beaten only by Montana with 1.7% (9,000 total). That makes us the state with the 2nd most layoffs in entire U.S.

While some states are seeing layoffs tied to industries like tech, arts, and construction, here in Jersey, it’s more widespread.

To put it simply, a lot of people in New Jersey are feeling the sting of job losses.

In 2024, we saw 68,000 layoffs …that’s a lot of people who’ve had to pack up their desks and figure out what’s next!

And while layoffs aren’t always a bad sign on their own (according to the article, in some states, high turnover is balanced out with plenty of new jobs), here in New Jersey, we’re also facing higher unemployment rates. so it’s kind of a double whammy for New Jerseyans. Because not only are you more apt to lose your job here than in many other places, but once you do, it’s gonna be more difficult for you to find a new one.

While we do have a very strong work ethic here in New Jersey and a long history of bouncing back from hardships, when you see so many people being let go it’s really hard to stay positive.

As much as we love living here, these tough times are a reminder of how difficult it can be to live here. It’s no wonder that so many are heading for the exits.