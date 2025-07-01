🔴 Organized human trafficking ring made business cards

🔴 2 women accused of luring and trapping other women

🔴 Survivors are from Central and South America

Authorities say they're helping 15 survivors of a terrifying prostitution ring that trapped women in brothels throughout Trenton and Camden.

Eight people have been charged with first-degree racketeering and human trafficking, Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday.

The highly organized human trafficking operation had business cards and a set price for 15 minutes of sex with the women, officials said.

Several of the women were tricked into becoming part of the ring and threatened, according to Platkin.

"The victims could not simply walk away. As a cooperating witness told detectives, the women were not allowed to leave the houses where they were kept," Platkin said.

Brothels in Trenton, Camden Residences on Ashmore Ave. in Trenton (left) and Leonard Ave. in Camden that were used as brothels, according to authorities (Google Maps) loading...

Human trafficking survivors threatened with violence

In one instance, the traffickers told one of the women that she could not leave because she owed them $35,000 for bringing her into the United States, according to Platkin.

Men would pay $50 for 15 minutes with the women, who could only keep half of the money.

Alleged ringleaders in the prostitution ring Vilma Deleon Bracamonte, aka “Janet,” (at left) and Maria Soledad Xec Chan (NJ Office of the Attorney General) loading...

The women were lured into being trafficked by the leaders of the operation, according to authorities.

Another woman was threatened that her family would be harmed if she tried to escape, authorities said.

Survivors were told that they would work as cleaners or at restaurants, officials said.

The ringleaders were identified as Vilma "Janet" Deleon Bracamonte, 55, of Hamilton, and Maria Soledad Xec Chan, 42, of Trenton.

Trenton residences used as brothels Other residences in Trenton that were used as brothels, according to authorities. (Google Maps) loading...

Prostitution ring handed out disguised business cards

According to Platkin, the prostitution ring was so sophisticated that it handed out business cards to interested men.

However, the business cards were for barber shops and plumbing companies that did not exist.

Instead, the cards all had the same phone number that would connect them with the operation.

Suspects charged in the prostitution ring Santiago Miranda-Gomez and Francisco Macariosut (NJ OAG) loading...

Five brothels busted in Trenton and Camden, authorities say

According to the Attorney General's Office, law enforcement searched four residences in Trenton and one in Camden that were used as brothels.

The network used two couriers from Trenton identified as Santiago Miranda-Gomez, 30, and Francisco Macariosut, 50, authorities said.

Their job was to pick up money from the houses twice a day and make sure the brothels continued to operate, authorities said.

Four house managers were also arrested, authorities said. They were identified as Abel Aguilera-Ronquillo, 27, Julio Delgado-Belmeo, 27, both of Trenton, and Flavio Navarrete-Reyes, 45, and Wilmer Pinargote-Chimbiligua, 29, both of Camden.

