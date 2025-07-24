If you’re a certain young age, David Cassidy may sound like a relic your parents talked about when mentioning a corny old TV show called “The Partridge Family.” But he owned the '70s.

He was arguably bigger than the Jonas Brothers, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd combined. There was a time in the 1970s when he was the highest-paid live entertainer in the world.

David Cassidy's roots in the Garden State

The actor and singer who portrayed Keith Partridge with his real-life step-mother, Shirley Jones, was raised in West Orange. He died eight years ago at the age of 67.

Now, the town of West Orange is honoring him in several ways. Several tributes are set for July 30 and 31.

The street he lived on with his grandparents, Elm Street, is being co-named David Cassidy Way.

A marker honoring him is also being unveiled in Colgate Park, where he used to play Little League baseball.

That dedication will be on July 30 at 10 a.m. His son Beau and daughter Katie, who is an actress on “Gossip Girl,” will both be there.

That same day, a pop culture historian will be at The Highland in West Orange talking about all things “The Partridge Family” and David Cassidy. Write to davidcassidytributewalk@gmail.com for tickets and information.

On July 31 a music photographer who worked with Cassidy is doing a Q&A at West Orange Elks Club at 1:15 p.m. Write to davidcassidytributewalk@gmail.com for information.

Use that same email for information on a bus tour that takes fans that morning around town to various sites and stories about David Cassidy’s childhood.

That evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., there’s going to be a free David Cassidy '70s Dance Party outside of Washington Elementary School. Groovy '70s clothing is not only welcome but strongly encouraged. There will be a beer and wine garden on hand. Far out!

Gee, do you think they might play “I Think I Love You” and “I Woke Up In Love This Morning” by any chance?

Some David Cassidy trivia!

As a child, he found out his biological mother and father had been divorced for two years without taking him. Worse, he found out through neighbors.

He was a close friend of John Lennon.

In 2005, he ranked No. 1 in TV Guide's list of "TV's 25 Greatest Teen Idols"

At first he was only paid $600 per week to star on "The Partridge Family" but later renegotiated.

According to his daughter, his last words were, "So much wasted time."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

