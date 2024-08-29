🐢The fire at the Sea Turtle Recovery Room at Turtle Back Zoo was started by lightning

🐢A triage was set up to examine all the turtles in the building

🐢One turtle named Pickles had a respiratory infection and very low heart rate

WEST ORANGE — Lightning touched off a fire in a building at the Turtle Back Zoo, requiring several turtles to be moved to other locations.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said the fire caused damage to the roof of the 4,000-square-foot Sea Turtle Recovery Room. The zoo will be open regular hours today.

Sea Turtle Recovery, which partners with the zoo to care for sick and injured turtles, said that the turtles were exposed to heavy smoke and were moved to another building. A triage with doctors and volunteers examined each turtle. Some of the turtles were taken to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on the eastern end of Long Island.

"Our day has not stopped, and we have been up without rest. The turtles are now safe, and they are being monitored closely," the non-profit wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Mom and kids start big brawl at NJ movie theatre

Radar image of thunderstorm that touched off a roof fire at the Sea Turtle Recovery Room at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange 8/28/24 Radar image of thunderstorm that touched off a roof fire at the Sea Turtle Recovery Room at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange 8/28/24 (Radarscope) loading...

Pickles in trouble

A Kemp's Ridley turtle named Pickles suffered a respiratory infection and his heart rate dropped to a dangerously low level. A guided swim in an emergency pool was needed for Pickles to resume normal breathing, according to the nonprofit.

The Sea Turtle Recovery Room has five recovery tanks, life support systems, and an intensive care unit for more critically injured turtles, according to its website. Once the turtles are healthy they are released back into the wild.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the storm was not part of a line of thunderstorms further south in Central Jersey.

"I would assume given the strength of that storm and the hot/unstable atmosphere, there was probably frequent lightning involved," Zarrow said.

ALSO READ: NJ student dies in motorcycle crash at U of Delaware

Staff prepare a turtle from the Sea Turtle Recovery Room to be moved Staff prepare a turtle from the Sea Turtle Recovery Room to be moved (Sea Turtle Recovery) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2024, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt