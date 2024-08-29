Mom & kids start big brawl at NJ movie theatre

🚨 Mom and kids started big brawl at movie theatre, police say

🚨 Three people sent to the hospital

🚨 Investigation is ongoing

An Atlantic City woman and three juveniles started a brawl at a movie theatre in Hamilton, Atlantic County, police say.

Township of Hamilton Police got a call before 9 p.m. on Tuesday August 27 about a large fight at the Regal Cinemas in Hamilton Commons.

When officers got there, they broke up that fight, and arrested Kierra McQueen, 32, from Atlantic City. Three juveniles were also taken into custody.

Outside of the Regal Cinemas in Hamilton Commons, where a woman and three juveniles are accused of starting a large brawl that sent three people to the hospital. Google Maps Outside of the Regal Cinemas in Hamilton Commons, where a woman and three juveniles are accused of starting a large brawl that sent three people to the hospital.

Police also say three individuals had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in that fight.

McQueen has been charged with simple assault. The juveniles have charges pending.

Police did not say what started the fight or the relationship between McQueen and the juveniles.

