The 10 best pizza places in NJ, according to our listeners

The only thing more contentious than the Taylor Ham or pork roll debate is the best pizza debate. And it can get people pretty fired up as it did during a recent hour on the air.

The best slice is always up for debate here in New Jersey, so we decided to give it to our listeners.

Once again with so many spots to choose from, how do you decide where to go for that perfect pie? We asked the only people that matter – our listeners – and let me tell you, you guys have some serious pizza opinions.

We combed through all of the callers' suggestions and found the ones that keep on popping up over and over again throughout the years. That’s how we compiled this list of the true pizza standouts in The Garden State.

It doesn’t matter whether you live here or you’re just passing through, take note that despite any study or ranking that comes out from other sources, the New Jersey 101.5 listeners are the only source that matters when it comes to pizza. We are New Jersey after all.

From thin crust to deep-dish, wood-fired ovens to classic NJ-style pies, these spots have earned their place as the best of the best. So grab a napkin and get ready to dive into the ultimate pizza tour of New Jersey, brought to you by the people who know it best: you!

